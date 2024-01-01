(a) A fishing license issued pursuant to this Act can be revoked or temporarily suspended in the following situations: (1) Importance of revocation or temporary suspension of license to manage a specific type of fishery; (2) If a licensed vessel is used in contravention of this Act, or if the vessel has contravened a licensing condition; (3) The registration issued to the vessel by the relevant authority is revoked or temporarily suspended; (4) If the circumstance obligates revocation or temporary suspension of license pursuant to an international agreement signed by the Maldives. (b) Any decision to temporarily suspend or revoke a license issued pursuant to this Act in accordance with subsection (a), must be informed in writing to the licensee. (c) The Ministry is not required to pay back any fees paid in respect of a license in the event such license is temporarily suspended or revoked pursuant to this section.

(a) Fishing must be undertaken in the maritime zones of the Maldives under a license issued pursuant to this Act and regulation made under this Act. (b) The Ministry shall make arrangements for easy issuing of licenses pursuant to this Act via local councils. (c) Fishing license stated in subsection (a) must not be issued to vessels registered overseas. (d) If the registration of any vessel issued with a license pursuant to this Act is revoked or temporarily suspended by a relevant authority, the license issued pursuant to this Act must also be revoked or temporarily suspended, respectively. Furthermore, if such authority decides not to temporarily suspend or to revoke the registration of such vessel following a review of its decision, such decision must be also followed in respect of the license issued pursuant to this Act. (e) Any license issued pursuant to this Act shall not be transferred to a third party without the approval of the Ministry."

