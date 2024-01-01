Marshall IslandsOversight BodyMarshall Islands Marine Resources AuthorityRegistry OpenILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2007SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1986TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions3 lawsObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management4 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsFisheries Act 1997Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries Regulations 1998Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVessel Registration & License ManagementFishery Regulations 1998TransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingFishing Access and Licensing Act 1997Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementFishing License (Third Implementing Arrangement) Regulations 2009Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor (Non-resident Workers) Act 2013Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsMarshall Islands Employment Equal Opportunity Act 2017Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsMarshall Islands, Fishing License (Third Implementing Arrangement) Regulations 2009ObserversTitle 51 Marshall Islands Revised Code (MIRC) Chapter 2 (Fisheries Act)Fishing Offenses & InfractionsTitle 51 Marshall Islands Revised Code (MIRC) Chapter 4 (Fisheries Access and Licensing Act)Vessel Registration & License Management