Fisheries Regulations 1998
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 5
(2) A fishing vessel license issued in accordance with this Act shall be subject to such terms and conditions as are specified in Section 60 of this Act to minimum terms under an access agreement and: (f) may specify the number of citizens who are to be employed as crew aboard the vessel during the license period.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Parts II-V
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Part II