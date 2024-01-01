Marshall Islands, Fishing License (Third Implementing Arrangement) Regulations 2009

(a) When fishing in the fisheries zone, a foreign purse seine fishing vessel licensed pursuant to the Act shall carry at all times an authorized observer from either the national observer program of a Party or an existing sub-regional observer program in accordance with all requirements of such observer program. (b) The Minister may vary or exempt any vessel from the conditions prescribed in sub-Regulation (a) if an observer cannot be obtained from National Observers Programme of a Parties or Sub regional Observer Programme. (c) Where the authorized observer is exercising powers conferred on him in accordance with the Act outside the fisheries zone, any act or omission of any person in contravention of the Act shall be deemed to be committed within the fishery zone. Such contravention shall be dealt with and judicial proceedings taken as if such act or omission had taken place in the Republic of the Marshall Islands within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

