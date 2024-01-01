(1) Where a person, establishment or vessel engages in fishing, processing or any other activity described in this Chapter for which a license is required, without a license or in contravention of any of its terms or conditions, that person, or, in the case of a vessel, the operator commits an offense and upon conviction shall be fined: (a) in respect of a citizen not acting on behalf of a business enterprise, not less than twenty thousand ($20,000) and not more than hundred thousand ($100,000), or imprisonment up to 3 months, or both; (b) in respect of all others, or a person or persons acting for a business enterprise, not less than one hundred thousand ($100,000) and not more than one million ($1,000,000), and such person shall not be permitted to engage in fishing, processing or any relevant activity, or if a license has been issued it will be suspended, for a period of at least three months from the date of conviction. (2) Each day of a continuing violation under this Section shall be considered a separate offense. (3) Where an offense against this Title has been committed by any person or board or employed on a fishing vessel, the master of the fishing vessel shall also be guilty of the same offense and shall be subject to applicable fines and penalties. (4) The provisions of this Section shall not apply to a person who is exempt from obtaining a license under this Title.