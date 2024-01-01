Translated text:

Any captain of a deep-sea fishing vessel authorized to operate in waters under Mauritanian jurisdiction shall, when required by the competent authority, allow the Mauritanian scientific observer to embark on board the vessel for the duration of his stay within the said waters. To this end, he shall direct his vessel to a Mauritanian port or any other place that has been designated for the purpose of embarking or disembarking a designated scientific observer. The general function of the scientific observer on board fishing vessels is to observe, on behalf of the authorities responsible for scientific research, the conduct of the activities of fishing vessels.

During the stay on board of a scientific observer, the captain of the vessel must: a) ensure that the observer has good safety, working and living conditions on board the vessel, including food and accommodation at least equivalent to those provided to the officers of the vessel. b) allow the observer to have access to any equipment, register, document or product on board the vessel, to carry out tests, observations and recordings, to film or photograph, to take and collect any samples necessary to determine the nature and extent of the vessel's activities within the limits of Mauritanian waters. c) provide the observer with all reasonable assistance enabling him to carry out the actions provided for in subparagraphs (a) and (b) of this paragraph.