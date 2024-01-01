Code des Pêches Maritimes 2015
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 82Translated text:
Except in the cases referred to in Articles 89 and 90 below, the penalties provided for in this Law shall apply to the captain or skipper of a fishing vessel, the concessionaire or shipowner/operator being jointly and severally liable for the payment of fines. Concessionaires and operators of fishing, processing, transformation or transport establishments for fishery products shall be jointly and severally liable for the payment of fines imposed on their employees or successors in title.