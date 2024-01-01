Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

Code des Pêches Maritimes 2015

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

    Except in the cases referred to in Articles 89 and 90 below, the penalties provided for in this Law shall apply to the captain or skipper of a fishing vessel, the concessionaire or shipowner/operator being jointly and severally liable for the payment of fines. Concessionaires and operators of fishing, processing, transformation or transport establishments for fishery products shall be jointly and severally liable for the payment of fines imposed on their employees or successors in title.

Law No. 2013-029 establishing the Merchant Shipping Code

Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?

    1 - There is co-ownership (joint ownership) of a vessel when its ownership is divided into shares and this is shared between several natural or legal persons. 2 - A co-owner may own several shares but co-ownership ceases when one of them owns all the shares. 3 - Each share becomes part of the personal assets of its holder who may sell or mortgage it, subject to the provisions of this chapter. 4 - The name, domicile, nationality of the co-owners and the number of shares each holds must be entered on the Mauritanization/registration deed as well as on the registration register.