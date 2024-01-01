1 - There is co-ownership (joint ownership) of a vessel when its ownership is divided into shares and this is shared between several natural or legal persons. 2 - A co-owner may own several shares but co-ownership ceases when one of them owns all the shares. 3 - Each share becomes part of the personal assets of its holder who may sell or mortgage it, subject to the provisions of this chapter. 4 - The name, domicile, nationality of the co-owners and the number of shares each holds must be entered on the Mauritanization/registration deed as well as on the registration register.

Except in the cases referred to in Articles 89 and 90 below, the penalties provided for in this Law shall apply to the captain or skipper of a fishing vessel, the concessionaire or shipowner/operator being jointly and severally liable for the payment of fines. Concessionaires and operators of fishing, processing, transformation or transport establishments for fishery products shall be jointly and severally liable for the payment of fines imposed on their employees or successors in title.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.