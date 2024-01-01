Code des Pêches Maritimes 2015
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 7Translated text:
Any seagoing vessel, including boats and pirogues, subject to the Merchant Marine Code and fitted with equipment and installations designed for fishing as defined in article 4 above, is considered a fishing vessel within the meaning of the legislation on fishing and its implementing regulations.
Fishing vessels operating in waters under Mauritanian jurisdiction are either Mauritanian or foreign fishing vessels.
Mauritanian fishing vessels are those registered and naturalized in Mauritania in accordance with the provisions of the Merchant Marine Code.
Foreign fishing vessels are fishing vessels that are not Mauritanian fishing vessels within the meaning of the preceding paragraph.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 88Translated text:
The Minister responsible for fisheries may suspend or withdraw a concession of use rights or a fishing license, if he finds that a fishing vessel has been used in the commission of an offense against the fisheries legislation and its implementing regulations, or the conditions to which fishing licenses or authorizations are subject. In addition to a fine of five hundred thousand (500,000) ouguiya to ten million (10,000,000) ouguiyas against the captain, the Minister responsible for fisheries may also temporarily or permanently prohibit the exercise of the profession in waters under Mauritanian jurisdiction of any captain or crew member of a vessel used in the commission of an offense against the fisheries legislation and its implementing regulations or the conditions to which usage rights concessions and fishing licenses are subject.