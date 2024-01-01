Vessel Tracking

Décret N° 2015-159 Portant application de la Loi n° 017·2015 29 juillet 2015 portant Code des Pêches
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
For control purposes, any coastal or offshore fishing vessel authorized to fish in the Mauritanian exclusive economic zone is required to have on board a transponder allowing its identification by the units and monitoring devices of the national institution responsible for monitoring fisheries. The standards and technical characteristics of the transponder are defined by Order of the Minister responsible for Fisheries.