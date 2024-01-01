Maritime Fisheries Law, 1973
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
It is punishable by imprisonment of 3 months to 1 year and a fine of 5,000 to 1,000,000 dirhams or one of the two: 1st Anyone who catches or attempts to catch, or causes to be caught, fish, molluscs, sea urchins or crustaceans, with the exception of those specified in the fishing license; 2nd Any person who manufactures, possesses, offers for sale or sells prohibited nets, gear or instruments, or makes use of them; 3rd Any person who infringes the special provisions adopted to prevent the destruction of spawning grounds; 4th Any person who fishes, causes to be fished, keeps, transports, buys or sells fish, molluscs, sea urchins or crustaceans whose size does not conform to the minimum sizes or does not conform to the regulation;
5th Whoever conceals by any means the letters and numbers painted on vessels. 6 (supplemented by Dahir No. 10,426 of 1st Rabii I 1,425 (April 21, 2004) promulgating Law No. 3,903) ''Any person who, in violation of the provisions of Article 61, has transported, caused to be transported or attempted to transport or caused to be transported, traded or attempted to trade fish and marine species that are prohibited to be fished in areas subject to a period of prohibition on fishing.”
Amended and supplemented by the Finance Law of 1990, No. 2189, promulgated by Dahir No. 189235 of 1 Jumada II 1410 (December 30, 1989), art. 14. 189235 of 1 Jumada II 1410 (December 30, 1989), art. 14 Idem. It shall be punishable by imprisonment from 3 months to 1 year and a fine from 5,000 to 1,000,000 Dirhams or only one of these two penalties: 1st Any person who fishes during prohibited periods, times, places and hours, or who has fished within the limits which have been set to determine:
- the extent of the reserved zones of ports and basins;
- the parts of the sea that are subject to concessions;
- the distances from the coast where fishing is prohibited; 2nd Any person who, without authorization, creates, rents, buys or transfers a fishing establishment of any kind. Agreements concluded under these conditions shall not be contested by the State. Fishing establishments established without authorization shall be destroyed at the expense of the offenders; 3rd Any person who, in the fishing facility or operation of authorized fisheries, parks or storages, contravenes the provisions of this Dahir; in this case, the authorization may be revoked and the court may order the destruction of the facilities at the expense of the offenders; 4th Any person who obstructs the visits, inspections and controls of the officials in charge of investigating and recording fisheries offenses in fisheries, parks, fishing boats, vehicles or others containing fish.
the master (“le capitaine”), skipper or crewman in charge of a foreign vessel responsible for a foreign vessel, when his vessel is fishing or attempting to fish in the exclusive economic zone, with the exception of authorized foreign fishing vessels chartered in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 of the present Code, by Moroccan natural or legal persons: (fines are given depending on the tonnage of the vessel).