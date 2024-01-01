Mozambique

MozambiqueOversight BodyMinistério do Mar, Águas Interiores e Pesca [Ministry of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries]Registry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2021SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1990TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking2 lawsLawsFisheries Law No. 22/2013Fishing Offenses & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingMarine Fisheries RegulationVessel Registration & License ManagementRegulation on the Granting of Fishing RightsFishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Registration & License ManagementTerms and conditions for tuna fishingFishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Tracking