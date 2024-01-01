Marine Fisheries Regulation
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 7Translated text:
1.The adminisrative registration and register is mandatory and it is a necessary condition for licensing of fishing activity. 2. Without prejudice to the provisions of the legal regime governing the granting of fishing rights and the licensing of fishing, in industrial and semi-industrial fishing, the following are subject to compulsory registration and enrolment, upon payment of the appropriate fees: a) companies; b) fishing vessels; c) vessels involved in related operations; d) fishing gear; e) other devices and instruments subject to registration. 6. The Central Fisheries Administration Body, responsible for fisheries planning and fisheries management, is responsible for establishing, updating and keeping operational the single registration and record system, integrating administrative record information from the different fisheries subsectors.