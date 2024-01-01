Regulation on the Granting of Fishing Rights

  • Language: Portuguese
  • Year: 2018

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 43

    PDF (page 2610)Source URL
    Summary:

    Article 43(2) of the Regulations for the Granting of Fishing Rights stipulates in Annexes VII and IX the payment of fees for shark fishing with hook-and-line longline gear.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 21

    PDF (page 2356)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The fishing license application may be denied if: a) no fishing rights have been granted; b) it is considered necessary to ensure sustainable management of the fishing resource covered by the requested fishing license; c) the applicant has been a repeat offender of a very serious fishing offense in the year prior to the date of the request; d) the fishing gear to be used does not correspond to the... e) the fishing vessel has been declared to have carried out illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or, as such, is registered on an international list; f) there are unfulfilled obligations towards the Fisheries Administration; g) other reasons indicated by regulations.