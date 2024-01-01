Regulation on the Granting of Fishing Rights

The fishing license application may be denied if: a) no fishing rights have been granted; b) it is considered necessary to ensure sustainable management of the fishing resource covered by the requested fishing license; c) the applicant has been a repeat offender of a very serious fishing offense in the year prior to the date of the request; d) the fishing gear to be used does not correspond to the... e) the fishing vessel has been declared to have carried out illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or, as such, is registered on an international list; f) there are unfulfilled obligations towards the Fisheries Administration; g) other reasons indicated by regulations.

Article 43(2) of the Regulations for the Granting of Fishing Rights stipulates in Annexes VII and IX the payment of fees for shark fishing with hook-and-line longline gear.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.