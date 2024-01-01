Regulation on the Granting of Fishing Rights
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 21Translated text:
The fishing license application may be denied if: a) no fishing rights have been granted; b) it is considered necessary to ensure sustainable management of the fishing resource covered by the requested fishing license; c) the applicant has been a repeat offender of a very serious fishing offense in the year prior to the date of the request; d) the fishing gear to be used does not correspond to the... e) the fishing vessel has been declared to have carried out illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or, as such, is registered on an international list; f) there are unfulfilled obligations towards the Fisheries Administration; g) other reasons indicated by regulations.