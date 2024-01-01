Fisheries Law No. 22/2013
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 87Translated text:
Masters of fishing vessels, shipowners, holders of fishing rights, vessel owners holders of ishing rights, owners of fishing vessels, charterers owners of fishing vessels, charterers, owners of fish processing establishments and aquaculture facilities, those in charge of fishing operations, processing and aquaculture activities, transporters, cold or dry storekeepers, individual and collective people in general, shall be individually and jointly liable for the offenses committed and also for the payment of financial penalties, compensation and other payments they are sanctioned for infringements of this Law and other legislation.