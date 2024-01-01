Masters of fishing vessels, shipowners, holders of fishing rights, vessel owners holders of ishing rights, owners of fishing vessels, charterers owners of fishing vessels, charterers, owners of fish processing establishments and aquaculture facilities, those in charge of fishing operations, processing and aquaculture activities, transporters, cold or dry storekeepers, individual and collective people in general, shall be individually and jointly liable for the offenses committed and also for the payment of financial penalties, compensation and other payments they are sanctioned for infringements of this Law and other legislation.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.