Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Law No. 22/2013
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 54Translated text:
- Continuous monitoring of fishing vessels may be carried out with automatic detection devices via satellite or other applicable systems.
- Monitoring systems are applicable to all national and foreign fishing vessels, fishing in the jurisdictional waters of Mozambique, third States or on the high seas, with a view to, in real time, obtaining their location, as well as other information that allows monitoring.
- The Government establishes the applicable systems and forms of implementation of the fishing vessel monitoring system to be adopted.