Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Law No. 22/2013

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 54

    Translated text:
    1. Continuous monitoring of fishing vessels may be carried out with automatic detection devices via satellite or other applicable systems.
    2. Monitoring systems are applicable to all national and foreign fishing vessels, fishing in the jurisdictional waters of Mozambique, third States or on the high seas, with a view to, in real time, obtaining their location, as well as other information that allows monitoring.
    3. The Government establishes the applicable systems and forms of implementation of the fishing vessel monitoring system to be adopted.

Terms and conditions for tuna fishing

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 18

    All foreign and national tuna fishing vessels shall be equipped with a satellite Monitoring Transmission Unit/Automatic Location Communicator (MTU/ALC) of a type approved by the Competent Authority of Licensing for Mozambique. All fishing vessels over 24m shall also be equipped with an Automatic Location System (AIS) prior to operations in Mozambique’s waters. Both AIS and VMS must be configured according to Mozambique law and switched on at all times while in Mozambique’s waters unless so authorized to switch it off for a set period by the Competent Authority of Licensing for Mozambique.