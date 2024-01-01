MyanmarOversight BodyThe Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation (Now being Department of Fisheries of Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation)Registry OpenILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2016SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1996TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsLawsLaw Relating to the Fishing Rights of Foreign Fishing VesselsFishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementMarine Fisheries Law 1990Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversVessel Registration & License ManagementNationwide ban on shark fishingFishing Offenses & InfractionsRegistration of Ships ActVessel Registration & License Management