Law Relating to the Fishing Rights of Foreign Fishing Vessels

Anyone seeking a fishing license has to apply to the Department of Fisheries. Licenses can be revoked by if the fishing vessel operator breaches the conditions of their license (including failing to comply with regulations, bye-laws and directions prescribed by the Department of Fisheries), if fishing hasn't started within 3 months of the license being issued, or if the vessel operator transfers their license to someone else.

If any person residing abroad or his agent desires to engage in a fishery in the exclusive economic zone beyond the territorial sea of Myanmar, he shall apply to the Department in the prescribed form. Provided that in exceptional circumstances, he may apply for permission to operate a fishery in other fisheries waters.

j. Fishing Vessel means any vessel engaged in fishing and crafts in support of the same; k. Foreign Fishing Vessel means a vessel belonging to a foreigner and which is registered in any foreign country; l. Master means a person who controls and takes charge of a foreign fishing vessel either permanently or temporarily. This expression does not include a pilot; m. Person means a company, an association, an organization, a body of individuals or an individual; n. Entrepreneur means a person who has obtained permission to operate a fishery under this Law. This expression also includes the agent of the entrepreneur;

Where an entrepreneur applies for the following matters, the Director-General may, after scrutiny, grant permission:- (b) loading, unloading, processing and transferring the fish within the country.

While the Inspector is examining any fishery, no fishes, fishing implement, other material or money shall be concealed or, without his permission, be disposed of.

