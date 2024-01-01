Law Relating to the Fishing Rights of Foreign Fishing Vessels

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1989

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 37

    While the Inspector is examining any fishery, no fishes, fishing implement, other material or money shall be concealed or, without his permission, be disposed of.

Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 15

    Where an entrepreneur applies for the following matters, the Director-General may, after scrutiny, grant permission:- (b) loading, unloading, processing and transferring the fish within the country.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?

  • Article 6

    If any person residing abroad or his agent desires to engage in a fishery in the exclusive economic zone beyond the territorial sea of Myanmar, he shall apply to the Department in the prescribed form. Provided that in exceptional circumstances, he may apply for permission to operate a fishery in other fisheries waters.

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 13

    Anyone seeking a fishing license has to apply to the Department of Fisheries. Licenses can be revoked by if the fishing vessel operator breaches the conditions of their license (including failing to comply with regulations, bye-laws and directions prescribed by the Department of Fisheries), if fishing hasn't started within 3 months of the license being issued, or if the vessel operator transfers their license to someone else.

  • Article 18

