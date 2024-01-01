Law Relating to the Fishing Rights of Foreign Fishing Vessels
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 8
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 15
Where an entrepreneur applies for the following matters, the Director-General may, after scrutiny, grant permission:- (b) loading, unloading, processing and transferring the fish within the country.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 2
j. Fishing Vessel means any vessel engaged in fishing and crafts in support of the same; k. Foreign Fishing Vessel means a vessel belonging to a foreigner and which is registered in any foreign country; l. Master means a person who controls and takes charge of a foreign fishing vessel either permanently or temporarily. This expression does not include a pilot; m. Person means a company, an association, an organization, a body of individuals or an individual; n. Entrepreneur means a person who has obtained permission to operate a fishery under this Law. This expression also includes the agent of the entrepreneur;
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 6
If any person residing abroad or his agent desires to engage in a fishery in the exclusive economic zone beyond the territorial sea of Myanmar, he shall apply to the Department in the prescribed form. Provided that in exceptional circumstances, he may apply for permission to operate a fishery in other fisheries waters.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 13Summary:
Anyone seeking a fishing license has to apply to the Department of Fisheries. Licenses can be revoked by if the fishing vessel operator breaches the conditions of their license (including failing to comply with regulations, bye-laws and directions prescribed by the Department of Fisheries), if fishing hasn't started within 3 months of the license being issued, or if the vessel operator transfers their license to someone else.
Article 18Summary:
Article 19