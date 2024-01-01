j. Fishing Vessel means any vessel engaged in fishing and crafts in support of the same; k. Foreign Fishing Vessel means a vessel belonging to a foreigner and which is registered in any foreign country; l. Master means a person who controls and takes charge of a foreign fishing vessel either permanently or temporarily. This expression does not include a pilot; m. Person means a company, an association, an organization, a body of individuals or an individual; n. Entrepreneur means a person who has obtained permission to operate a fishery under this Law. This expression also includes the agent of the entrepreneur;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.