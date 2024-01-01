Law Relating to the Fishing Rights of Foreign Fishing Vessels
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 2
j. Fishing Vessel means any vessel engaged in fishing and crafts in support of the same; k. Foreign Fishing Vessel means a vessel belonging to a foreigner and which is registered in any foreign country; l. Master means a person who controls and takes charge of a foreign fishing vessel either permanently or temporarily. This expression does not include a pilot; m. Person means a company, an association, an organization, a body of individuals or an individual; n. Entrepreneur means a person who has obtained permission to operate a fishery under this Law. This expression also includes the agent of the entrepreneur;