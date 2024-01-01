NamibiaOversight BodyThe Ministry of Fisheries and Marine ResourcesRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified C188 in 2018SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 2002TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers2 lawsTransshipment2 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsAmendment of Regulations relating to the exploitation of marine resources (Government Notice No. 93 of 2018)Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityGovernment Notice 65 of 2005Vessel TrackingLabour Act, 2007 (Act No. 11 of 2007)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsMarine Resources ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementMerchant Shipping Act 57 of 1951 (SA)Vessel Registration & License ManagementRegulations relating to Licensing of Foreign Flag Vessels for the Purpose of Harvesting Namibia’s Share of Marine Resources (No. 147 of 2006)Vessel Registration & License ManagementRegulations relating to the exploitation of marine resourcesFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipment