Labour Act, 2007 (Act No. 11 of 2007)
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
It is important to note that the Labour Act applies to seagoing vessels and that it has been varied by the Minister responsible for labour through the issuance of a Notice of Variation to vary certain provisions of that Act insofar as those provisions apply to employers and employees in the fisheries industry as set out in the Schedule attached to that notice.