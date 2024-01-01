Merchant Shipping Act 57 of 1951 (SA)
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 64
The following classes of ships shall be recognized as ships of Namibian nationality, to wit: (a) any ship registered under this Act; (b) any ship which in terms of subsection (2) of section 30 is deemed to be registered under this Act; (c) any ship licensed under this Act; (d) any ship (other than a ship referred to in paragraph (a), (b) or (c)) which is owned by the Government of Namibia; and (e) any vessel or ship contemplated in section 68(3)(b) - (i) the whole of which is owned by persons all of whom in terms of section eleven are qualified to own a Namibian ship; and (ii) the majority of the owners of which, either in number or extent of ownership, are persons resident in Namibia.