(2) Except in accordance with conditions attached to a licence or with a written authorisation by the Permanent Secretary, no transhipment of any marine resources from or to any fishing vessel or any other vessel may be carried out at any place other than inside a port in Namibia and under the supervision of a fisheries inspector or any other person designated by the Permanent Secretary for that purpose. (3) Any costs of transport, accommodation or other expenditure pertaining to the performance of the duties of fisheries inspectors or other persons designated by the Permanent Secretary in respect of the supervision of a transhipment of marine resources outside a port in Namibia must be borne by the holder of the licence relating to the vessel from which the landing or transhipment is undertaken.

(1) No vessel in the territorial sea or internal waters of Namibia, no vessel licensed under section 40 and no Namibian flag vessel shall transship, land, attempt to transship or land, or assist any other vessel to transship or land any marine resources, unless such transshipment or landing (a) is authorized by a licence or other authorization obtained from the Minister; and (b) is executed in accordance with any conditions contained in the licence or authorization in question. (2) Notwithstanding subsection (1), marine resources may be transhipped between and landed in the territorial sea or internal waters of Namibia by vessels that are not fishing vessels.

