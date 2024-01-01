Marine Resources Act
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 50
(1) No vessel in the territorial sea or internal waters of Namibia, no vessel licensed under section 40 and no Namibian flag vessel shall transship, land, attempt to transship or land, or assist any other vessel to transship or land any marine resources, unless such transshipment or landing (a) is authorized by a licence or other authorization obtained from the Minister; and (b) is executed in accordance with any conditions contained in the licence or authorization in question. (2) Notwithstanding subsection (1), marine resources may be transhipped between and landed in the territorial sea or internal waters of Namibia by vessels that are not fishing vessels.