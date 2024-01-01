New Zealand

New ZealandOversight BodyMinistry for Primary Industries (MPI)Registry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2016SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1978TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management2 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsFisheries (Commercial Fishing) Regulations 2001Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries (Satellite Vessel Monitoring) Regulations 1993Vessel TrackingFisheries Act 1996Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementResource Management (Marine Pollution) Regulations 1998Fishing Offenses & InfractionsShip Registration Act 1992Vessel Registration & License Management