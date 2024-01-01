Fisheries (Satellite Vessel Monitoring) Regulations 1993

(1) An automatic location communicator must be carried and operated on board— (a) foreign licensed fishing vessels excluding foreign licensed fishing vessels used to fish for tuna; and (b) foreign-owned New Zealand fishing vessels; and (c) registered fish carriers; and (d) New Zealand fishing vessels exceeding 28 metres in overall length; and (e) New Zealand fishing vessels of 28 metres or less in length that are used at any time during a fishing year in fishing for orange roughy or scampi; and (ea) New Zealand fishing vessels of 28 metres or less in length that are used at any time during a fishing year in fishing for deepwater clam; and (eb) New Zealand fishing vessels of 28 metres or less in length that are used at any time during a fishing year to trawl within a benthic protection area; and (f) New Zealand fishing vessels of any class specified by the chief execu- tive by notice in the Gazette given for the purposes of this regulation after consultation with an organisation considered by the chief executive to be representative of the classes of persons having an interest in New Zealand fishing vessels or foreign chartered fishing vessels; and (fa) foreign licensed fishing vessels used to fish for tuna specified by the chief executive by notice in the Gazette given for the purposes of this regulation; and (g) individual New Zealand fishing vessels specified by the chief executive by notice in writing to the person who registered the vessel under section 103 of the Act. (2) If a vessel ceases to be registered under section 103 of the Act or licensed under section 83 of the Act, as the case may be, an automatic location communicator shall no longer be required to be carried and operated on board the vessel. (3) The chief executive may in like manner amend or revoke any notice given under subclause (1).