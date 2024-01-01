(1) Commercial fishers must not use or have rock lobster pots on board fishing vessels unless the pots have at least 2 rectangular apertures (other than the mouth) through which undersize rock lobsters are able to escape. (2) An escape aperture must not— (a) be included in either the top or the bottom of a pot; or (b) have inside dimensions of less than 200 mm long and 54 mm wide. (3) Rock lobster pots that are required to have escape apertures must be constructed so that— (a) there are escape apertures in at least 2 opposite faces of the pots; and (b) if the escape apertures are placed vertically, the total inside length of the escape aperture or apertures on 1 face of the pots is not less than 80% of the total height of the face of the pots on which the aperture or apertures are placed; and (c) if the apertures are not placed vertically, the total inside length of the escape aperture or apertures on 1 face of the pots is not less than 80% of the total length of the face of the pots on which the aperture or apertures are placed. (4) Despite subclauses (1) and (3), commercial fishers must not use round rock lobster pots, or have them on board fishing vessels, unless— (a) the pots have at least 3 rectangular apertures (other than the mouth) through which undersize rock lobsters are able to escape; and (b) each aperture has inside dimensions of not less than 200 mm long by 54 mm wide. (5) This regulation does not prohibit the use or possession of rock lobster pots without escape apertures on board fishing vessels if— (a) the pots are constructed entirely of spot welded rectangular mesh with inside dimensions of not less than 140 mm long by 54 mm wide; and (b) the pots are used— (i) without covers or liners; or (ii) with covers or liners that leave unencumbered at least 80% of the surface area of each of 2 opposite sides. (6) This regulation does not prohibit the use of rock lobster pots for holding rock lobsters if the pots are not capable of being used for taking rock lobsters. (7) To avoid doubt, this regulation does not prohibit the use or possession of pots without apertures for taking species other than rock lobster.