(1) For the purposes of registration in Part A or Part B of the Register, a ship is deemed to be New Zealand-owned if— (a) it is owned by a New Zealand national or New Zealand nationals, and no other person; or (b) it is owned by 3 or more persons as joint owners (otherwise than as described in paragraph (c)), and the majority of those persons are New Zealand nationals; or (c) it is owned by 2 or more persons as owners in common, and more than half of the shares in the ship are owned by 1 or more New Zealand nationals.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.