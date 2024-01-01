Ship Registration Act 1992
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 3
(1) For the purposes of registration in Part A or Part B of the Register, a ship is deemed to be New Zealand-owned if— (a) it is owned by a New Zealand national or New Zealand nationals, and no other person; or (b) it is owned by 3 or more persons as joint owners (otherwise than as described in paragraph (c)), and the majority of those persons are New Zealand nationals; or (c) it is owned by 2 or more persons as owners in common, and more than half of the shares in the ship are owned by 1 or more New Zealand nationals.