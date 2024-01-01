Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act 2007

The Minister, on the recommendation of the Agency, may grant national carrier status to a shipping company if-(f) the company's vessels are registered in the Nigerian Ship Registration Office and the vessels satisfy all conditions stipulated in the Merchant Shipping Act;

Section 290 of the Merchant Shipping Act. Cap M11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 is amended by inserting the following new section "290 (IB)": "290 (1 b) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (1) of this section the following ships are entitled to be registered- (a) Nigeria owned ships; (b) small vessels, other than fishing vessels, that are- (i) wholly owned by Nigerian residents and Nigerian citizens (ii) operated solely by Nigerian residents or Nigerian citizens or both such residents and such citizens; and (c) ships on bareboat charter to Nigerian citizens.". 2. The Merchant Shipping (Delegation of Powers) Notice, Merchant Shipping Act, is amended by deleting all references in the Third Column of the Schedule to "Government Inspector of Shipping" and inserting the words "Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency".

"Nigerian company" is a company incorporated in Nigeria in which Nigerian citizens hold at least 60% of the shares as beneficial owners;

The Minister, on the recommendation of the Agency, may grant national carrier status to a shipping company if- (g) one hundred percent of the crew and at least seventy-five percent of the ship- board officers, including the captain and the chief officer and wherever possible chief engineers, are Nigerians.

