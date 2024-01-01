Sea Fisheries (Licensing) Regulations
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Regulation 7(2)
(2): Every such application shall state in the case of-(a) an individual, the name, nationality and address of the applicant;(b) a partnership, the name, nationality and address of each partner;(c) a company or other body corporate, the name, nationality and registered address of the company in Nigeria and of its directors and be accompanied by a feasibility report on the proposed fishing venture together with a certified copy of the memorandum of association and articles of association or other document relating to the constitution of the body corporate.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 1
(1) A prospective owner of a fishing vessel intended for fishing or shrimping in Nigeria's territorial waters shall first obtain a written assurance that such a vessel would be granted a fishing or shrimping licence before arrangement for the purchase of the vessel is concluded.
Article 12
(1) Where the Minister has reasonable grounds for believing that- (a) a fishing vessel can no longer be used for the purpose for which it was intended; or (b) the licencee has failed to comply with any condition stipulated under paragraph 10 of these Regulations, he may, after giving the licencee the opportunity of being heard or making representation by notice in writing, require him before the date specified
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 3
(1) Every vessel intended for fishing or shrimping purposes shall first be registered with the Federal Ministry of Transport. (2) Every such registered vessel shall carry the Nigeria's national flag.
Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?
Article 12
