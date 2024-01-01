Sea Fisheries (Licensing) Regulations

(1) Where the Minister has reasonable grounds for believing that- (a) a fishing vessel can no longer be used for the purpose for which it was intended; or (b) the licencee has failed to comply with any condition stipulated under paragraph 10 of these Regulations, he may, after giving the licencee the opportunity of being heard or making representation by notice in writing, require him before the date specified

(1) Every vessel intended for fishing or shrimping purposes shall first be registered with the Federal Ministry of Transport. (2) Every such registered vessel shall carry the Nigeria's national flag.

(1) A prospective owner of a fishing vessel intended for fishing or shrimping in Nigeria's territorial waters shall first obtain a written assurance that such a vessel would be granted a fishing or shrimping licence before arrangement for the purchase of the vessel is concluded.

(2): Every such application shall state in the case of-(a) an individual, the name, nationality and address of the applicant;(b) a partnership, the name, nationality and address of each partner;(c) a company or other body corporate, the name, nationality and registered address of the company in Nigeria and of its directors and be accompanied by a feasibility report on the proposed fishing venture together with a certified copy of the memorandum of association and articles of association or other document relating to the constitution of the body corporate.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.