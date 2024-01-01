Sea Fisheries (Licensing) Regulations

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1992

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 1

    PDF (page 1)Source URL

    (1) A prospective owner of a fishing vessel intended for fishing or shrimping in Nigeria's territorial waters shall first obtain a written assurance that such a vessel would be granted a fishing or shrimping licence before arrangement for the purchase of the vessel is concluded.

  • Article 12

    PDF (pages 2-3)Source URL

    (1) Where the Minister has reasonable grounds for believing that- (a) a fishing vessel can no longer be used for the purpose for which it was intended; or (b) the licencee has failed to comply with any condition stipulated under paragraph 10 of these Regulations, he may, after giving the licencee the opportunity of being heard or making representation by notice in writing, require him before the date specified

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 3

    PDF (page 1)Source URL

    (1) Every vessel intended for fishing or shrimping purposes shall first be registered with the Federal Ministry of Transport. (2) Every such registered vessel shall carry the Nigeria's national flag.

Does the law/regulation require license denial where a vessel has violated fisheries laws in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for example where the vessel is on, or associates with another vessel on an RFMO IUU Vessel list or for other reasons?

  • Article 12

    PDF (pages 1-2)Source URL

    (1) Where the Minister has reasonable grounds for believing that- (a) a fishing vessel can no longer be used for the purpose for which it was intended; or (b) the licencee has failed to comply with any condition stipulated under paragraph 10 of these Regulations, he may, after giving the licencee the opportunity of being heard or making representation by notice in writing, require him before the date specified