Sea Fisheries (Licensing) Regulations
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Regulation 7(2)
(2): Every such application shall state in the case of-(a) an individual, the name, nationality and address of the applicant;(b) a partnership, the name, nationality and address of each partner;(c) a company or other body corporate, the name, nationality and registered address of the company in Nigeria and of its directors and be accompanied by a feasibility report on the proposed fishing venture together with a certified copy of the memorandum of association and articles of association or other document relating to the constitution of the body corporate.