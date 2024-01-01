Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Territorial Sea and Exclusive Economic Zone Act 1996

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 19

    Article 19

    (1) A person shall not – (a) Have control or possession of a driftnet; or (b) Engage in driftnet fishing in fishery waters; or (c) Use any explosives, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish in fishery waters; or (d) Bring on land, sell, dispose of, receive or have possession of any fish caught in contravention of paragraph (b) or (c).

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 26

    Article 26

    (1) The Minister may, with Cabinet’s approval, enter into any other agreement that may be appropriate for the promotion of fisheries co-operation and harmonisation between Niue and any other country or countries. (2) Without limiting subsection (1), the agreements referred to in that subsection could include, for example, agreements relating to – (g) The harmonisation of fisheries conservation and management.