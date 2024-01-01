Territorial Sea and Exclusive Economic Zone Act 1996
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 26
(1) The Minister may, with Cabinet’s approval, enter into any other agreement that may be appropriate for the promotion of fisheries co-operation and harmonisation between Niue and any other country or countries. (2) Without limiting subsection (1), the agreements referred to in that subsection could include, for example, agreements relating to – (g) The harmonisation of fisheries conservation and management.