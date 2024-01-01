Merchant Shipping Act (Registration of Foreign Vessels) 2012

101 Misconduct endangering ship or persons on board (1) This section applies where a seafarer- (a) does any act which causes, or is likely to cause- (i) the loss or destruction, or serious damage to; or (ii) the death of, or serious injury to, a person on board, a ship; or (b) fails to do anything required to be done by him/her to preserve - (i) a ship from loss, destruction, or serious damage; or (ii) any person on board the ship from death or serious injury. (2) Where the act, or failure to act, by the seafarer referred to in subsection (1) - (a) is deliberate; (b) amounts to a breach or neglect of duty or disobedience to a lawful command; or (c) occurs when the seafarer is under the influence of alcohol or a drug, the seafarer is guilty of an offense.

102 Continued or concerted disobedience, neglect of duty Where a seafarer on a ship - (a) persistently and wilfully- (i) neglects his duty; or (ii) disobeys a lawful command; or (b) combines with other seafarers to - (i) neglect his duty; or (ii) disobey a lawful command; or (iii) impede the navigation of the ship or the progress of a voyage, he is guilty of an offense.

103 Absence without leave Where a seafarer on a ship- (a) a seafarer is absent without leave from a ship at a time when he is required to be on board; (b) his absence is - (i) due to his recklessness; or (ii) deliberate and without reasonable cause; and (c) a ship- (i) is thereby delayed; or (ii) goes to sea without him/her; the seafarer is guilty of an offense.

104 Persons deemed to be seafarers Notwithstanding any other provision of this Act, where- (a) a person is carried unintentionally to sea in a ship without the consent of the master or of any other person authorised to give consent to his being so carried; or (b) a distressed seafarer is carried on a ship for the purpose of being returned to his proper return port, he is, for the purposes of this Division, deemed to be a seafarer on the ship.

105 Defence of drugs taken for medical purposes It is a defence to a charge for an offense against section 101 if the person charged proves that - (a) at the time of the alleged act or failure to act, he was under the influence of a drug taken by him/her for medical purposes; and (b) either- (i) he took that drug on medical advice and complied with any direction given as part of that advice; or (ii) he had no reason to believe that the drug might have the influence it had.

106 Disciplinary offenses (1) The master of a ship who finds that a seafarer has committed a disciplinary offense must make a report of his findings in the prescribed form to the Registrar of Seafarers. (2) Where- (a) two or more reports under subsection (1) have been made within the prescribed time in respect of a seafarer; or (b) a seafarer has committed an offense under section 101, 102, or 103, the Registrar of Seafarers may declare the seafarer to be a suspended person.

107 Appeal (1) Where- (a) the Registrar of Seafarers has declared a seafarer to be a suspended person; and (b) the period of suspension exceeds 12 months, the seafarer may within 30 days of receiving the prescribed notification of his suspension, appeal to the Court. (2) Where an appeal is made under subsection (1), the Court shall make such orders as the justice of the case requires.

108 List of suspended persons (1) The Registrar of Seafarers shall keep a list known as the list of suspended persons. (2) Where a seafarer is suspended for a period - (a) of 12 months or less; or (b) exceeding 12 months and - (i) no appeal to the Court is made within the period of 30 days referred to in section 107; or (ii) an appeal is made under that section and the Court orders that the appeal be dismissed, the Registrar of Seafarers shall include the name of the seafarer in the list of suspended persons.

109 Regulations for disciplinary offenses Cabinet may make regulations to make provision for and in relation to - (a) misconduct on board a ship which is a disciplinary offense; (b) the procedures under which a master may find that a seafarer has committed a disciplinary offense; (c) the manner in which a declaration of suspension shall be made and the manner in which that declaration shall be notified to- (i) a suspended person; and (ii) the person who last employed him/her as a seafarer; (d) the manner in which the name of a suspended person shall be included in a list of suspended persons; and (e) the manner in which a list of suspended persons is- (i) to be kept; and (ii) to be made available for inspection by any person appearing to the Registrar of Seafarers to be interested.