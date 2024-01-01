Territorial Sea and Exclusive Economic Zone Act 1996

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1996

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 19

    PDF (page 12)Source URL

    (1) A person shall not – (a) Have control or possession of a driftnet; or (b) Engage in driftnet fishing in fishery waters; or (c) Use any explosives, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish in fishery waters; or (d) Bring on land, sell, dispose of, receive or have possession of any fish caught in contravention of paragraph (b) or (c).

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 26

    PDF (pages 14-15)Source URL

    (1) The Minister may, with Cabinet’s approval, enter into any other agreement that may be appropriate for the promotion of fisheries co-operation and harmonisation between Niue and any other country or countries. (2) Without limiting subsection (1), the agreements referred to in that subsection could include, for example, agreements relating to – (g) The harmonisation of fisheries conservation and management.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 43

    PDF (pages 24-25)Source URL

    (1) The Director may designate, in writing, one or more persons to act as observers on fishing craft in respect of which a licence or authorisation has been issued or granted under this Act.

    No mention of requirement for observers to be nationals.

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 22

    PDF (page 13)Source URL

    (4) Every access agreement must – (e) Require the transshipment of fish at a time and place authorised by the licensing authority under the agreement except in cases where a licensed group seiner carries out transshipment to its licensed carrier vessel with the prior approval of the licensing authority.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 28

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    (6) A licence must not be issued to a fishing craft under this section, unless that fishing craft is in good standing on the Regional Register.

    "Regional register" is defined in Scetion 2 as the Regional Register of Foreign Fishing Vessels maintained by the South Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency at Honiara, Solomon Islands.

  • Article 36

    PDF (page 20)Source URL

    (1) Cabinet may cancel a licence issued under this Act, or suspend such a licence for the period determined by Cabinet if – (a) The licence is, or becomes, inconsistent with the requirements of a management and development plan; or (b) The fishing craft in respect of which it is issued, or the owner, charterer or the master of the fishing craft, has contravened – (i) A provision of this Act; or (ii) A condition of the licence; or (iii) If the licence was issued under an access agreement, a provision of the agreement; or (c) A payment due under, or in respect of, the licence is outstanding; or (d) The fishing craft’s good standing on the Regional Register is suspended or withdrawn; or (e) The fishing craft, or the owner, charterer or master of the fishing craft has been engaged in driftnet fishing; or (f) There is a driftnet on board the fishing craft.

Vessel Tracking

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 29

    PDF (page 18)Source URL

    (4) Any person who, whether intentionally or unintentionally, destroys, damages, renders inoperative or otherwise interferes with an observer device aboard a fishing craft without first obtaining the approval of the Director, commits an offense.

    "Observer device" is defined in Section as as any device or machine placed on a fishing craft in accordance with this Act or an access agreement which transmits (whether in conjunction with other machines elsewhere or not), information or data concerning the position of fishing activities of the fishing craft.