Merchant Shipping Act (Registration of Foreign Vessels) 2012
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 42
(2) Subject to subsection (3), where a person has a beneficial interest in a ship registered under this Act and that ship is registered in the name of some other person as owner, the person having the interest shall, as well as the registered owner, be subject to all pecuniary penalties imposed by this Act on the owners of ships, and proceedings may be taken for the enforcement of any such penalties against both or either of those persons, with or without joining the other of them.