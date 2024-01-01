(1) Cabinet may cancel a licence issued under this Act, or suspend such a licence for the period determined by Cabinet if – (a) The licence is, or becomes, inconsistent with the requirements of a management and development plan; or (b) The fishing craft in respect of which it is issued, or the owner, charterer or the master of the fishing craft, has contravened – (i) A provision of this Act; or (ii) A condition of the licence; or (iii) If the licence was issued under an access agreement, a provision of the agreement; or (c) A payment due under, or in respect of, the licence is outstanding; or (d) The fishing craft’s good standing on the Regional Register is suspended or withdrawn; or (e) The fishing craft, or the owner, charterer or master of the fishing craft has been engaged in driftnet fishing; or (f) There is a driftnet on board the fishing craft.

(6) A licence must not be issued to a fishing craft under this section, unless that fishing craft is in good standing on the Regional Register.

(1) Where a ship, other than an exempt ship, - (a) is owned by - (i) a person who is a qualified person; or (ii) persons each of whom is a qualified person; and (b) is not registered in any other country, the owner or those owners shall apply for registration of the ship under this Act. (2) Where a ship, other than an exempt ship, - (a) is a foreign vessel engaged in foreign trade as defined in this Act; and (b) is not registered in any other country, and (c) is owned by a person defined as a foreign owner or any legal entity having the legal capacity to own a vessel as the Cabinet may, by regulations prescribe, the owner or owners of the ship may apply for registration of the ship under this Act.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.