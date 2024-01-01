Merchant Shipping Act (Registration of Foreign Vessels) 2012
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 8
(1) Where a ship, other than an exempt ship, - (a) is owned by - (i) a person who is a qualified person; or (ii) persons each of whom is a qualified person; and (b) is not registered in any other country, the owner or those owners shall apply for registration of the ship under this Act. (2) Where a ship, other than an exempt ship, - (a) is a foreign vessel engaged in foreign trade as defined in this Act; and (b) is not registered in any other country, and (c) is owned by a person defined as a foreign owner or any legal entity having the legal capacity to own a vessel as the Cabinet may, by regulations prescribe, the owner or owners of the ship may apply for registration of the ship under this Act.