Merchant Shipping Act (Registration of Foreign Vessels) 2012

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 8

    PDF (pages 14-15)Source URL

    (1) Where a ship, other than an exempt ship, - (a) is owned by - (i) a person who is a qualified person; or (ii) persons each of whom is a qualified person; and (b) is not registered in any other country, the owner or those owners shall apply for registration of the ship under this Act. (2) Where a ship, other than an exempt ship, - (a) is a foreign vessel engaged in foreign trade as defined in this Act; and (b) is not registered in any other country, and (c) is owned by a person defined as a foreign owner or any legal entity having the legal capacity to own a vessel as the Cabinet may, by regulations prescribe, the owner or owners of the ship may apply for registration of the ship under this Act.

Territorial Sea and Exclusive Economic Zone Act 1996

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 28

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    (6) A licence must not be issued to a fishing craft under this section, unless that fishing craft is in good standing on the Regional Register.

    "Regional register" is defined in Scetion 2 as the Regional Register of Foreign Fishing Vessels maintained by the South Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency at Honiara, Solomon Islands.

  • Article 36

    PDF (page 20)Source URL

    (1) Cabinet may cancel a licence issued under this Act, or suspend such a licence for the period determined by Cabinet if – (a) The licence is, or becomes, inconsistent with the requirements of a management and development plan; or (b) The fishing craft in respect of which it is issued, or the owner, charterer or the master of the fishing craft, has contravened – (i) A provision of this Act; or (ii) A condition of the licence; or (iii) If the licence was issued under an access agreement, a provision of the agreement; or (c) A payment due under, or in respect of, the licence is outstanding; or (d) The fishing craft’s good standing on the Regional Register is suspended or withdrawn; or (e) The fishing craft, or the owner, charterer or master of the fishing craft has been engaged in driftnet fishing; or (f) There is a driftnet on board the fishing craft.