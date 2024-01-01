PakistanOversight BodiesFisheries Development Board at the Ministry of National Food Security and ResearchMinistry of Maritime AffairsRegistry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1985TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions1 lawLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management2 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsS. R. O. 1057(I)/2021 - Fishing Vessel Registration RulesVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementSRO 98(1)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingThe Fisheries Act 1897Fishing Offenses & Infractions