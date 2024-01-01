The Fisheries Act 1897
- Language: English
- Year: 1897
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?
Article 4
(1) If any person uses any dynamite or other explosive substance in any water with intent thereby to catch or destroy any of the fish that may be therein, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two months, or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees. (2) In sub
Article 5
(1) If any person puts any poison, lime or noxious material into any water with intent thereby to catch or destroy any fish, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two months, or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees. (2) The [Provincial Government] may, by notification in the official Gazette, suspend the operation of this section in any specified area, and may in like manner modify or cancel any such notification.
Article 6
(1) The [Provincial Government] may make rules for the purposes hereinafter in this section mentioned, and may by notification in the official Gazette apply all or any of such rules to such waters, not being private waters, as the [Provincial Government] may specify in the said notification. (2) The[Provincial Government] may also, by a like notification, apply such rules or any of them to any private water with the consent in writing of the owner thereof and of all persons having for the time being any exclusive right of fishery therein.