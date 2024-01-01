Vessel Tracking

SRO 98(1)
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 32
(1) All fishing vessels intended for fishing within the exclusive economic zone shall have VMS installed on board. (2) The master, skipper, owner or licensee of the fishing vessel shall take steps to ensure that the VMS board is activated at all times irrespective of their geographical location allowing four hourly automatic transmission of required information or any time intervals decided by Director General as he may deem fit to the FMC.