Palau National Marine Sanctuary Act (RPPL No. 9-49 of 2015)

  • Year: 2015

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 163

    The use of FADs in purse-seining is expressly prohibited. All purse-seining in Palau's waters shall be free school operations as defined in 27 PNC § 102(m).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 181

    It is unlawful for any person: (a) to use a fishing vessel to fish, as that term is defined in 27 PNC § 102(i), within Palau's waters for any shark, or any part of any such, or to remove the rms of or otherwise intentionaHy mutilate or injure any such shark, or possess any part of any shark, including the fins. If any shark is inadvertently caught or captured, it shall be immediately released, whether dead or alive; if the shark is caught or captured alive, it shall be released in the manner that affords it the greatest opportunity for survival; (b) to use steel leader as fishing gear on any fishing vessel or to possess steel leader on any fishing vessel while in Palau's waters;

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 167

    In negotiating foreign fishing agreements and permits to fish, the Ministry shall obtain agreement by the foreign parties and owner and operator of the fishing vessel to the following terms and conditions: (8) No vessel shall be issued a permit or allowed to fish in Palau unless it is in good standing on the FFA Regional Register and the WCPFC

Vessel Tracking

Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?

  • Article 203

    (a) As a condition of receiving a permit to fish within the Domestic Fishing Zone, the operator of each fishing vessel shall: (b) No permit shall be issued by the Bureau for any fishing vessel unless the Bureau has inspected the vessel and has determined that a communicator that conforms to the requirements of this chapter has been installed on that vessel and is functioning properly. Such communicators shall include, at minimum, a VMS system and an Automatic Identification System.