Palau National Marine Sanctuary Act (RPPL No. 9-49 of 2015)
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 167
In negotiating foreign fishing agreements and permits to fish, the Ministry shall obtain agreement by the foreign parties and owner and operator of the fishing vessel to the following terms and conditions: (8) No vessel shall be issued a permit or allowed to fish in Palau unless it is in good standing on the FFA Regional Register and the WCPFC
Vessel Tracking
Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?
Article 203
(a) As a condition of receiving a permit to fish within the Domestic Fishing Zone, the operator of each fishing vessel shall: (b) No permit shall be issued by the Bureau for any fishing vessel unless the Bureau has inspected the vessel and has determined that a communicator that conforms to the requirements of this chapter has been installed on that vessel and is functioning properly. Such communicators shall include, at minimum, a VMS system and an Automatic Identification System.