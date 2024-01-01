Vessel Tracking

Palau National Marine Sanctuary Act (RPPL No. 9-49 of 2015)
Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?
Article 203
(a) As a condition of receiving a permit to fish within the Domestic Fishing Zone, the operator of each fishing vessel shall: (b) No permit shall be issued by the Bureau for any fishing vessel unless the Bureau has inspected the vessel and has determined that a communicator that conforms to the requirements of this chapter has been installed on that vessel and is functioning properly. Such communicators shall include, at minimum, a VMS system and an Automatic Identification System.