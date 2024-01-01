Vessel Tracking

The purpose of the Regulations is to implement the provisions of Title 27, Palau National Code, which provide for the monitoring of foreign fishing vessels in the coastal waters of the Republic. The Regulations provide for monitoring by way of Automatic Location Communicator. They prescribe rules for installation, operation and maintenance of such devices, and procedures in the case of malfunctioning. The Regulations also apply to any other fishing vessel as prescribed by statute or by the Minister.

(a) As a condition of receiving a permit to fish within the Domestic Fishing Zone, the operator of each fishing vessel shall: (b) No permit shall be issued by the Bureau for any fishing vessel unless the Bureau has inspected the vessel and has determined that a communicator that conforms to the requirements of this chapter has been installed on that vessel and is functioning properly. Such communicators shall include, at minimum, a VMS system and an Automatic Identification System.

