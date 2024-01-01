Capture or activity bugs related to fishing that carry out activities of preparation, transportation, installation, recovery, collection of fish aggregating devices or any other activity related to them must have a fishing license issued in accordance with this regulation in accordance with the provisions of the corresponding RFMO.

International service fishing activities can only be conducted in areas further from the Panamanian jurisdiction and should hold a license granted by the Authority. The Authority will regulate the international service fishing, including the authorizing license, the characteristics of the vessel, the capacity of the storage room, the species, the fishing gears, fishing season, zones where the activity will be conducted, according to the conditions of the regional fisheries management organizations, the international agreements and treaties and other aspects disposed by the Authority, as well as the corresponding fees.

The Authority will establish and implement ordainment, coordination and audit mechanisms required for the manufacturing and import of fishing gear and fish aggregator devices, to guarantee that only those approved by the incumbent laws, are commercialized, imported and/or distributed in the national territory.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.