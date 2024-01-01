Fisheries Management Act 1998

(1) A licence granted under this Act - (a) may be subject to such terms, conditions and endorsements as are imposed by the Board from time to time; and (b) subject to Subsection (6), comes into force on a date specified in it; and (c) subject to this section, remains in force, until the day on which it expires in accordance with the period approved by the Board from time to time for the class of licence to which it belongs, unless sooner revoked or suspended in accordance with this Act; and (d) may be subject to a performance bond issued in accordance with regulations made under this Act for an amount specified in the licence; and (e) shall be subject to the licence fee prescribed for that class of licence. (2) Licences for vessels shall be subject to the terms and conditions specified in Subsections (3), (4) and (5) and any applicable access agreement. (3) The operator of each licensed vessel shall be subject to and ensure compliance with the following licence terms and conditions:- (a) the vessel shall at all times fly its national flag; (b) the vessel shall hold a valid registration issued by the flag State and shall not be registered in any other State; (c) the vessel shall display markings in accordance with approval given by the Managing Director; (d) the continuous monitoring of the international distress and call frequency 2182 Khz (HF), and the international safety and calling frequency 156.8 MHz (channel 16, VHF-FM) to facilitate communication with the Authority; (e) that a recent and up-to-date copy of the International Code of Signals (INTECO) is carried on board and accessible at all times; (f) that a recent and up-to-date set of charts showing Papua New Guinea fisheries waters is carried on board at all times; (g) that such position-fixing, identification and vessel monitoring system equipment as may be required is installed, maintained and fully operational at all times as may be required; (h) compliance with all laws of Papua New Guinea, the terms and conditions of any applicable licence and any applicable access agreement; (i) compliance with all relevant provisions of national law relating to navigational standards and the safety of vessels at sea; (j) that there is full compliance with such other licence terms and conditions as may be prescribed or otherwise specified in accordance with this Act, and failure to comply fully with any of these conditions may result in suspension or cancellation of the licence in accordance with this Act, in addition to any penalty that may be imposed. (4) A licensed vessel shall carry the original copy of the licence on board the vessel at all times during the licence period and it shall be the responsibility of the Master to produce it to a Fishery Officer upon the request, and failure to comply with this condition or any part of it on more than two occasions may result in forfeiture of the vessel in accordance with Section 61, in addition to any penalty that may be imposed, provided that a faxed copy of a licence may be carried in circumstances where it has not been practical for the original to be placed on board the vessel. (5) A licensed vessel shall be operated in such a way that customary fishing activities are not disrupted or any way adversely affected. (6) Notwithstanding Subsection (1)(b) and (d), a licence shall not come into force unless the approved licence fee has been paid, and, where applicable, a performance bond has been issued. (7) Registers showing particulars of the licences granted under this Division and in force from time to time shall be kept in such manner and at such places as the Managing Director directs.