(1) Subject to assessment and permission under Sections 8 to 14- (a) the dumping of wastes or other matter is prohibited; and (b) the loading of wastes or other matter onto a vessel, aircraft or platfOlTI1 for the purpose of dumping is prohibited, except for those wastes or other matter specified in Section 7. (2) Any person, including the owner and person-in-charge of any vessel, aircraft or platfonn to which the event relates, who fails to comply with any provision of this section, each commits an offense. Penalty: A fine not exceeding Kl,OOO,OOO.OO; or Default Penalty: A fine not exceeding Kl 0,000.00 for each day during which the offense continues.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.