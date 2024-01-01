Marine Pollution (Sea Dumping) Act 2013
- Language: English
- Year: 2013
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?
Article 6
(1) Subject to assessment and permission under Sections 8 to 14- (a) the dumping of wastes or other matter is prohibited; and (b) the loading of wastes or other matter onto a vessel, aircraft or platfOlTI1 for the purpose of dumping is prohibited, except for those wastes or other matter specified in Section 7. (2) Any person, including the owner and person-in-charge of any vessel, aircraft or platfonn to which the event relates, who fails to comply with any provision of this section, each commits an offense. Penalty: A fine not exceeding Kl,OOO,OOO.OO; or Default Penalty: A fine not exceeding Kl 0,000.00 for each day during which the offense continues.