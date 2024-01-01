Transshipment

(1) No fish may be transhipped in fisheries waters other than in accordance with the Act or this Regulation and any applicable access agreement.
(2) Unless specified in the terms of the licence, the provisions of this section do not apply to a domestic vessel operating subject to Section 30(1).
(3) Subject to Subsection (4), any vessel operator who intends to tranship fish in fisheries waters shall lodge such notice as is from time to time required by the Managing Director in an approved form prior to and upon completion of any transhipment.
(4) A licensed foreign vessel, other than a vessel licensed by an administrator, shall tranship fish at a designated port in accordance with the terms of the licence, the Act, this Regulation and any applicable access agreement.
(5) A transhipment under Subsection (6) may be carried out in conjunction with a port call referred to in Section 25.
(6) A person transhipping fish from a foreign fishing vessel in accordance with this Act may, upon completion of the transhipment, apply to a Fishery Officer to certify the transhipment, and where the Fishery Officer is satisfied that the transhipment has been carried out in accordance with the Act and this Regulation, he shall certify the transhipment report accordingly.