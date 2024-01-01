Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Aprueban el Reglamento de la Ley General de Pesca, DECRETO SUPREMO Nº 012-2001-PE

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 132

    Engaging in any fishing activity without the specific authorization granted by the Ministry of Fisheries through the corresponding National or Regional Directorate constitutes a serious infraction.

    Furthermore, it constitutes a serious infraction to prevent or obstruct the work of inspectors accredited by the Ministry of Production or the competent Regional Government in any place where fishing and aquaculture activities are carried out.

Decree Law No. 25977

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 7

    The rules adopted by the State to ensure the conservation and rational exploitation of hydrobiological resources in jurisdictional waters may be applied beyond 200 nautical miles, to those multizonal resources that migrate to adjacent waters or that come from them to the coastline due to its nutritional association with other marine resources or because it corresponds to reproduction or breeding habitats.

    Peru will promote the adoption of international agreements and mechanisms in order to ensure compliance with such standards by other States, subject to the principles of responsible fishing.

  • Article 9

    Article 9 of Decree Law No. 25977 states that the Ministry of Production must base its decisions on scientific evidence and socioeconomic factors, which includes international measures.

Decreto Supremo N°021-2016-PRODUCE (año 2016 establece medidas de ordenamiento para la pesquería del recurso tiburón, como la prohibición de desembarque de aletas sueltas del recurso tiburón

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 1

    The shark fishing resource must be landed with the presence of all its fins, totally or partially attached to its body in a natural way; Therefore, the landing or transshipment of loose fins and/or finless trunks of any species of shark is prohibited on the entire Peruvian coast.

    The provisions will be applicable without prejudice to Peru's compliance with the provisions established by the Regional Fisheries Management Organizations of which it is a Party.

Regulations for the Supervision and Sanction of Fishing and Aquaculture Activities. Supreme Decree No. 017-2017-PRODUCE –

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 134

    The following are administrative violations in fishing and aquaculture activities: VIOLATIONS RELATED TO EXTRACTIVE ACTIVITIES 16. Extracting hydrobiological resources using explosives, toxic materials, contaminants, and other elements established by regulations, and/or carrying such materials on board; as well as possessing hydrobiological resources or products extracted using explosives, toxic materials, or contaminants, according to the corresponding physical-sensory evaluation or other according to the relevant regulations.

Supreme Decree No. 026/01/PE - Prohibits the hunting of various whale species and the capture of all species of sea turtles

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 1

    The prohibition on hunting the following whale species within the Peruvian maritime domain is maintained: Balaenoptera acutorostrata - "Minke whale" Balaenoptera borealis - "Sei whale" Balaenoptera edeni - "Bryde's whale" Balaenoptera musculus - "Blue whale" Balaenoptera physalus - "Fin whale" Megaptera novaeangliae - "Humpback whale" Eubalaena spp. - "Right whale" Physeter macrocephalus - "Sperm whale" or "Cachalot"