Aprueban el Reglamento de la Ley General de Pesca, DECRETO SUPREMO Nº 012-2001-PE
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 132Translated text:
Engaging in any fishing activity without the specific authorization granted by the Ministry of Fisheries through the corresponding National or Regional Directorate constitutes a serious infraction.
Furthermore, it constitutes a serious infraction to prevent or obstruct the work of inspectors accredited by the Ministry of Production or the competent Regional Government in any place where fishing and aquaculture activities are carried out.