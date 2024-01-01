Supreme Decree No. 026/01/PE - Prohibits the hunting of various whale species and the capture of all species of sea turtles
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 1Translated text:
The prohibition on hunting the following whale species within the Peruvian maritime domain is maintained: Balaenoptera acutorostrata - "Minke whale" Balaenoptera borealis - "Sei whale" Balaenoptera edeni - "Bryde's whale" Balaenoptera musculus - "Blue whale" Balaenoptera physalus - "Fin whale" Megaptera novaeangliae - "Humpback whale" Eubalaena spp. - "Right whale" Physeter macrocephalus - "Sperm whale" or "Cachalot"