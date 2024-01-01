Vessel Tracking

Decree Law No. 25977
Article 12Translated text:
The management systems referred to in the preceding article must consider, as appropriate, access regimes, total allowable catch, magnitude of fishing effort, closed periods, fishing seasons, minimum catch sizes, prohibited or reserve areas, fishing gear, gear, methods and systems, as well as the necessary monitoring, control and surveillance actions.
Its scope of application may be total, by geographic areas or by population units.