Vessel Tracking

1.1 The Ministry of Production carries out monitoring, control and surveillance activities of fishing activities in the maritime field, through the Satellite Monitoring System for fishing vessels.

1.2 The Ministry of Production establishes the technical and legal conditions for the operation of the Satellite Monitoring System for fishing vessels, manages its execution, supervises its continuous and permanent operation and adopts the necessary measures to guarantee its operation. Likewise, the Ministry sanctions the commission of infractions linked to this system.

1.3 The Satellite Monitoring System for fishing vessels is executed through the companies that are registered in the List of Suitable Satellite Suppliers, in accordance with the technical and legal conditions indicated in this Regulation.