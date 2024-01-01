Philippines
- RegistryClosed
- ILO Conventions
- Ratified MLC in 2012
- Ratified SOLAS in 1979
Topics
Laws
- 1998 Fisheries Act
- Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
- Act to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Administrative Order No 10 of 2015
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- FAO 236-6
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Fisheries Administrative Order 198-1 Series of 2018
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- Fisheries Administrative Order No. 266 Series of 2020 promulgating the Rules and Regulations on the Implementation of Vessel Monitoring Measures (VMM) and Electronic Reporting System (ERS) for Commercial Philippine Flagged Fishing Vessels Amending Fisheries Administrative Order No. 260 Series of 2018.
- Vessel Tracking
- Fisheries Administrative Order No. 270 Series 2023 Rules and Regulations on the Operations of Philippine Flagged Fishing Vessels Operating in Distant Waters (Beyond National Jurisdiction)
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Labour Code of Philippines
- Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
- Philippine Marine Act of 2009
- Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- RA 8550 Section 42 with Fisheries Administrative Order 272
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Republic Act No. 10654 amending Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Observers
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- Vessel Tracking
- The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
- Transshipment
- Vessel Registration & License Management