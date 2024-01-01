Fisheries Administrative Order 198-1 Series of 2018

The licenses issued pursuant to this Order shall be subjected to cancellation or revocation on any of the following grounds: (a) Willful violation of existing fishery laws, decrees, letters of instruction or its implementing rules and regulations; (b) Non-compliance with the terms and conditions of the license which shall include, but not to be limited to, the following: i. Use of gear other than that specified in the license. ii. Tampering or alteration of CFVL and/or CFGL. iii. Unauthorized modification that substantially changes vessel structure or size. iv. Fishing outside the area specified in the license. v. Non-recording of fish catch in prescribed fishing logsheets. vi. Failure to display the authenticated copy of the CFVL and/or CFGL in conspicuous places on the boat. vii. Refusal to be subjected to inspection of fishing logsheets. viii. Refusal to let deputized fishery law enforcement officers to take fish samples for on-the-spot examinations. (c) False or fraudulent statements in the application thereof by the applicant or his duly authorized representative; and,

(d) When public interest so requires.

Provided, however, that for items (b) (iv) to (viii) above automatic revocation shall be imposed only on the third violation.

Provided finally that the penalty and sanctions provided in this Section shall not apply in case the offender avails of the offer to settle as provided for in Rule 131.2 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10654.