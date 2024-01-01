(a) It shall be unlawful for any person to catch, take or gather or cause to be caught, taken or gathered fish or any fishery species in Philippine waters with the use of explosives, noxious or poisonous substance such as sodium cyanide, which will kill, stupefy, disable or render unconscious fish or fishery species: Provided, That the Department, subject to such safeguards and conditions deemed necessary and with the endorsement from the concerned LGUs, may allow, for research, educational or scientific purposes only, the use of poisonous or noxious substances to catch, take or gather fish or fishery species: Provided, further, That the use of poisonous or noxious substances to eradicate predators and pests in fishponds in accordance with accepted scientific practices and without causing adverse environmental impact in neighboring waters and grounds shall not be construed as illegal fishing. The discovery of dynamite, other explosives and chemical compounds which contain combustible elements, or noxious or poisonous substances, or equipment or device for electrofishing in any fishing vessel or in the possession of any fisherfolk, operator, fishing boat official or fishworker shall constitute a prima facie presumption that any of these devices was used for fishing in violation of this Code. The discovery in any fishing vessel of fish caught or killed with the use of explosives, noxious or poisonous substances, or by electricity shall constitute a prima facie presumption that the fisherfolk, operator, boat official or fishworker is fishing with the use thereof. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, any person found liable for the actual use of explosives, noxious or poisonous substances shall be punished with confiscation of catch including those not caught illegally if co-mingled with those caught illegally, gear, explosives and noxious or poisonous substances, or electrofishing devices and paraphernalia and gear, and an administrative fine equivalent to five (5) times the value of the catch or the amount of fine indicated below whichever is higher: (1) Thirty thousand pesos (P30,000.00) for municipal fishing; (2) Three hundred thousand pesos (P300,000.00) for small-scale commercial fishing; (3) One million five hundred thousand pesos (P1,500,000.00) for medium scale commercial fishing; and (4) Three million pesos (P3,000,000.00) for large scale commercial fishing. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment from five (5) to ten (10) years, confiscation of catch, including those not caught illegally if comingled with those caught illegally, gear, explosives and noxious or poisonous substances, or electrofishing devices and paraphernalia, gear, and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, without prejudice to the filing of separate criminal cases when the use of the same result to physical injury or loss of human life. The actual use of electrofishing devices for illegal fishing shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and a fine of Five thousand pesos (P5,000.00). (b) It shall be unlawful for any person to possess explosives, and noxious or poisonous substances for illegal fishing. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be punished with confiscation of catch, gear, and an administrative fine equivalent to five (5) times the value of the catch or the amount indicated below whichever is higher: (1) Ten thousand, pesos (P10,000.00) for municipal fishing; (2) One hundred thousand pesos (P100,000.00) for small-scale commercial fishing; (3) Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00) for medium scale commercial fishing; and (4) One million pesos (P1,000,000.00) for large scale commercial fishing. Violation of this provision shall be punished with imprisonment from six (6) months to two (2) years, and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine and confiscation of catch and gear.