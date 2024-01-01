(35) Fisheries Observer – refers to a person duly authorized by the Philippine government or under a Regional Observer Program of the RFMO, to collect scientific, technical or fishingrelated data, and other information that may be required by the government or the RFMO and/ or in compliance to a conservation and management measure.

(a) It shall be unlawful for Philippine distant water fishing vessel to sail without a fisheries observer on board as required by RFMO conservation and management measures. (b) It shall be unlawful for commercial fishing vessels to sail without a fisheries observer in compliance with this Code and the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department.

(s) train, designate and deploy fisheries observers in Philippine flagged fishing vessels engaged in commercial fishing in Philippine waters or distant water fishing to ensure compliance with conservation and management measures adopted by RFMOS and by the Department;

The following function is added to section 65 on the functions of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

