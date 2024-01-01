Republic Act No. 10654 amending Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 65
The following function is added to section 65 on the functions of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.
(s) train, designate and deploy fisheries observers in Philippine flagged fishing vessels engaged in commercial fishing in Philippine waters or distant water fishing to ensure compliance with conservation and management measures adopted by RFMOS and by the Department;
Article 116
(a) It shall be unlawful for Philippine distant water fishing vessel to sail without a fisheries observer on board as required by RFMO conservation and management measures. (b) It shall be unlawful for commercial fishing vessels to sail without a fisheries observer in compliance with this Code and the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department.
Article 4 (35)
(35) Fisheries Observer – refers to a person duly authorized by the Philippine government or under a Regional Observer Program of the RFMO, to collect scientific, technical or fishingrelated data, and other information that may be required by the government or the RFMO and/ or in compliance to a conservation and management measure.